The Swatter: January 16 – 23

Investigation of Condition(s)

Date: Monday, January 16, 2017

Time: 11:26 AM

Location: Mary Lyon Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report from a Swarthmore student about an individual entering their unlocked room without permission. The matter is under investigation.

Status: Investigation

Investigation of Person(s)

Date: Monday, January 16, 2017

Time: 03:13 PM

Location: College Bookstore

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the College Bookstore for the report of non-Swarthmore individuals disturbing the bicycles parked at the bike rack. The area was searched with negative results. Swarthmore Police Department was notified and the information is on file for future reference.

Status: Law enforcement referral

Investigation of Person(s)

Date: Monday, January 16, 2017

Time: 09:42 PM

Location: Mertz Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the area near Mertz Residence Hall for the report of an unknown female causing a disturbance. The area was searched with negative results. The information is on file for future reference.

Status: Inactive

Theft/Interior/Buildings

Date: Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Time: 05:24 PM

Location: Roberts Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report about items taken from a Swarthmore student’s room within Roberts Residence Hall. The value of the items is unknown at this time. The matter is under investigation.

Status: Investigation

Fire Alarm

Date: Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Time: 08:31 AM

Location: Alice Paul Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety and Facilities responded to a fire alarm within Alice Paul Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined that the alarm was activated due to cooking.

Status: Closed

Investigation of Condition(s)

Date: Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Time: 02:49 PM

Location: Magill Walk

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Magill Walk for the report of an unknown individual driving on Magill Walk. The individual was identified and left campus without incident.

Status: Closed

Investigation of Person(s)

Date: Thursday, January 19, 2017

Time: 10:58 PM

Location: Clothier Hall (Paces)

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Clothier Hall for the report of a suspicious person. It was determined that the person was a Swarthmore College alum.

Status: Cleared

Investigation of Condition(s)

Date: Saturday, January 21, 2017

Time: 12:46 PM

Location: Crum Woods

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report from a Swarthmore Borough resident about two dogs running through the Crum Woods without leashes. The information is on file for future reference.

Status: Inactive

Fire Alarm

Date: Saturday, January 21, 2017

Time: 06:41 PM

Location: Willets Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Willets Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined that the alarm was activated due to vapor usage.

Status: Closed

Fire Alarm

Date: Sunday, January 22, 2017

Time: 01:46 AM

Location: Mary Lyon Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Mary Lyon Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined the alarm was activated during preheating of the oven.

Status: Closed

Fire Alarm

Date: Sunday, January 22, 2017

Time: 07:05 AM

Location: Willets Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Willets Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. The cause for the alarm was a humidifier.

Status: Closed

Accident

Date: Sunday, January 22, 2017

Time: 11:33 AM

Location: Cunningham Parking Lot

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report of an accident involving two college-owned vehicles within the Cunningham parking lot. There were no injuries.

Status: Closed



