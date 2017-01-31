The Swatter: January 16 – 23
Investigation of Condition(s)
Date: Monday, January 16, 2017
Time: 11:26 AM
Location: Mary Lyon Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety received a report from a Swarthmore student about an individual entering their unlocked room without permission. The matter is under investigation.
Status: Investigation
Investigation of Person(s)
Date: Monday, January 16, 2017
Time: 03:13 PM
Location: College Bookstore
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the College Bookstore for the report of non-Swarthmore individuals disturbing the bicycles parked at the bike rack. The area was searched with negative results. Swarthmore Police Department was notified and the information is on file for future reference.
Status: Law enforcement referral
Investigation of Person(s)
Date: Monday, January 16, 2017
Time: 09:42 PM
Location: Mertz Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the area near Mertz Residence Hall for the report of an unknown female causing a disturbance. The area was searched with negative results. The information is on file for future reference.
Status: Inactive
Theft/Interior/Buildings
Date: Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Time: 05:24 PM
Location: Roberts Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety received a report about items taken from a Swarthmore student’s room within Roberts Residence Hall. The value of the items is unknown at this time. The matter is under investigation.
Status: Investigation
Fire Alarm
Date: Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Time: 08:31 AM
Location: Alice Paul Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety and Facilities responded to a fire alarm within Alice Paul Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined that the alarm was activated due to cooking.
Status: Closed
Investigation of Condition(s)
Date: Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Time: 02:49 PM
Location: Magill Walk
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Magill Walk for the report of an unknown individual driving on Magill Walk. The individual was identified and left campus without incident.
Status: Closed
Investigation of Person(s)
Date: Thursday, January 19, 2017
Time: 10:58 PM
Location: Clothier Hall (Paces)
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Clothier Hall for the report of a suspicious person. It was determined that the person was a Swarthmore College alum.
Status: Cleared
Investigation of Condition(s)
Date: Saturday, January 21, 2017
Time: 12:46 PM
Location: Crum Woods
Synopsis: Public Safety received a report from a Swarthmore Borough resident about two dogs running through the Crum Woods without leashes. The information is on file for future reference.
Status: Inactive
Fire Alarm
Date: Saturday, January 21, 2017
Time: 06:41 PM
Location: Willets Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Willets Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined that the alarm was activated due to vapor usage.
Status: Closed
Fire Alarm
Date: Sunday, January 22, 2017
Time: 01:46 AM
Location: Mary Lyon Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Mary Lyon Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined the alarm was activated during preheating of the oven.
Status: Closed
Fire Alarm
Date: Sunday, January 22, 2017
Time: 07:05 AM
Location: Willets Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Willets Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. The cause for the alarm was a humidifier.
Status: Closed
Accident
Date: Sunday, January 22, 2017
Time: 11:33 AM
Location: Cunningham Parking Lot
Synopsis: Public Safety received a report of an accident involving two college-owned vehicles within the Cunningham parking lot. There were no injuries.
Status: Closed
