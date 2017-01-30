SBC Report: January 29, 2017) – Aerials Classes, Ski Trips, and Conferences

Swat Circus

Swat Circus provides a weekly aerials class at the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts. The group requested $1174.00 to pay for ten 90-minute classes that cover up to five people; at spring budgeting, the group was given enough to pay only for the first semester (Fall 2016) of the academic year. Full funding was proposed and passed unanimously.

Swarthmore Ski Club

The Ski Club offers two ski trips per year and provides subsidized lift-tickets, lessons, rental gear, and transportation to Swarthmore students. The group requested $480.00 to pay for rental helmets; there is an expectation that forty people will attend at the cost of $12.00 per helmet rental. Full funding was proposed for the upcoming trip and passed unanimously. For the next ski trip, however, the group representative and SBC Committee members discussed the provision of a subsidy rather than entirely funding the cost of the helmets.

Swarthmore Asian Organization (SAO)

The group requested $1000.00 to pay the registration fees for a conference (the Harvard Project for Asian and International Relations). The group has already secured $900.00 in funding from the Dean’s Office, Asian Studies, Political Science, and Russian programs. Full funding was proposed and passed unanimously.



Did you like this article? Consider joining the DG! Open staff meetings are every Monday at 6:30 p.m. in Kohlberg; or email us at editors@daily.swarthmore.edu.