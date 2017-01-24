The Swatter: January 9 – 17

Institutional Vandalism

Date: Monday, January 9, 2017

Time: 11:22 AM

Location: McCabe Library

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to McCabe Library for the report of vandalism within a bathroom. The officers observed a swastika drawn on the wall inside the stall. The stall was secured and Facilities notified to remove the drawing. This matter was referred to the Bias Response Team and Swarthmore Police Department. The matter is under investigation.

Status: Law enforcement referral

Institutional Vandalism

Date: Thursday, January 12, 2017

Time: 02:43 PM

Location: Pearson Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report that a poster within an office was defaced. The matter is under investigation.

Status: Investigation

Investigation of Person(s)

Date: Friday, January 13, 2017

Time: 03:56 PM

Location: Bond Parking Lot

Synopsis: While on patrol, Public Safety observed an unknown individual walking around a parked vehicle within Bond Lot. It was determined that the individual was the owner of the vehicle.

Status: Closed

Investigation of Condition(s)

Date: Saturday, January 14, 2017

Time: 09:48 AM

Location: Crum Ledge Lane

Synopsis: Public Safety and Facilities responded to the Crum Creek for the report of an unknown substance floating on top of the water. It was determined that the substance was remnants of a bucket used at the Facilities building.

Status: Inactive

Theft/Interior/Buildings

Date: Saturday, January 14, 2017

Time: 07:38 PM

Location: Roberts Residence Hall

Synopsis: While on patrol within Roberts Residence Hall, Public Safety was notified of items taken from within a Swarthmore student’s room. The value of the missing items is $20.00. The matter is under investigation.

Status: Investigation

Accident

Date: Sunday, January 15, 2017

Time: 04:22 PM

Location: Clark House (College Housing)

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the exterior of Clark House for the report of a vehicle hitting the stone wall. There were no injuries but there was damage to the wall.

Status: Closed

Purchase, Consumption, Possession, and/or Transportation of Liquor, Malt, or Brewed Beverages

Date: Sunday, January 15, 2017

Time: 11:23 PM

Location: Willets Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Willets Residence Hall for the report of an ill Swarthmore student. It was determined that the student was intoxicated but not in need of medical attention. The matter was referred to the Dean’s Office.

Status: Dean’s referral

Investigation of Condition(s)

Date: Monday, January 16, 2017

Time: 11:26 AM

Location: Mary Lyon Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report from a Swarthmore student about an individual entering their room within Mary Lyon. The matter is under investigation.

Status: Investigation

Investigation of Person(s)

Date: Monday, January 16, 2017

Time: 03:13 PM

Location: College Bookstore

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the College bookstore for the report of unknown individuals disturbing the bicycles parked at the bike rack. The area was searched with negative results. Swarthmore Police was notified and the information is on file for future reference.

Status: Law enforcement referral

Investigation of Person(s)

Date: Monday, January 16, 2017

Time: 09:42 PM

Location: Mertz Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the area near Mertz Residence Hall for the report of an unknown female causing a disturbance. The area was searched with negative results. The information is on file for future reference.

Status: Inactive