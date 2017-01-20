Swarthmore Democrats Seek Inclusive Coalition

Dear Swarthmore College students, faculty, staff, and friends,

On the final day of Barack Obama’s presidency, the Swarthmore College Democrats feel compelled to reaffirm our values and advance the longstanding efforts of Swarthmore students, activists, and campus leaders. As an organization independent of the national party, our group seeks to serve as a resource and home for both registered Democrats on campus and all those who seek to engage in democratic politics as a whole.

Historically, we have been a group dedicated to political activities directly promoting Democratic candidates. Moving forward, we understand that as progressives, we must expand our goals to reflect the diverse needs of Swarthmore students. The Swarthmore College Democrats are devoted to the accessibility of American democracy for all. We are committed to embodying President Barack Obama’s recent call to action:

Yes we can.

The Swarthmore College Democrats believe that our American democracy can only thrive if we work together, if we lift up one another, and if we promote the equality and freedom of our neighbors. We will ensure that the Democratic Party becomes more inclusive to the Swarthmore College community, and we will prioritize the voices of our classmates and neighbors regardless of age, ability, identity, immigration status, faith, or income.

We will invest our time and resources into causes and candidates that support important priorities such as: raising the minimum wage, ensuring affordable access to higher education, welcoming refugees into the United States, protecting indigenous people’s water and land, dismantling mass incarceration, opposing the Israeli Occupation of the Palestinian territories, preserving the environment, and protecting civil liberties. The Swarthmore College Democrats will not tolerate any acts of racism, xenophobia, sexism, homophobia, Islamophobia, or anti-Semitism on our campus or in our country.

We will stand in solidarity with student groups including, but not limited to, the Swarthmore Conservative Society, ENLACE (Hispanic & Latinx student group), Swarthmore Asian Organization (SAO), Students for Peace and Justice in Palestine (SPJP), Mountain Justice (MJ), and Garnet Go Green (G3), in order to prioritize the rights of members of our own community. We look forward to fostering a coalition with new groups, and welcome all campus group leaders and members to our weekly meetings.

Now, more than ever, we must transcend partisan boundaries and embrace our individual differences in order to create a just, inclusive democratic system that works for all.

Forward together,

Swarthmore College Democrats

Taylor Morgan ‘19, President

Benjamin Stern ‘20, Vice President

Maria Ingersoll ‘20, Secretary of Communications

Andrew Powell ‘19, Secretary of Outreach

Alexander Jin ‘19, Treasurer

In collaboration with:

Swarthmore Conservative Society

ENLACE (Hispanic & Latinx student organization)

Swarthmore Asian Organization (SAO)

Students for Peace and Justice in Palestine (SPJP)

Mountain Justice (MJ)

NOTE: Additional group signatures on this document need not subscribe to statements, values, or positions of the Swarthmore College Democrats, but rather acknowledge and anticipate future collaborations

Our next meeting is Tuesday, January 24th at 9pm on Kohlberg 3rd. We hope to see you there!

-Board of Swarthmore College Democrats