The Family Room is a new podcast that gets Swatties together into McCabe’s Family Room to review a thing. For our first episode, we invited Professor Rodney Evans, Tiyé Pulley ‘19, and Professor Patty White to talk about Moonlight, a new film by Barry Jenkins.

Celine Anderson

Celine Kaldas Anderson is a sophomore from Roanoke, Virginia. She has been a member of at least three failed bands but for some reason holds on to her timid dream of becoming a stand up comedy starlet. She writes the column, The Very Hungry Swattie. If you like food or need it to survive, check it out sometime!