Cocaine on Campus and The Olde Club Jacket Bandit (Swatter, Nov. 29 – Dec. 4)
Investigation
Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Time: 7:54 AM
Location: Benjamin West House
Synopsis: Public Safety received a report that a vehicle parked within Bond Lot had been broken into. The matter is under investigation.
Status: Investigation
Theft/Exterior
Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Time: 9:59 AM
Location: Phi Psi Fraternity House
Synopsis: Public Safety received a report that letters are missing from the signs of Delta Upsilon and Phi Psi Fraternity Houses. The matter in under investigation.
Status: Investigation
Public Safety Assistance
Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Time: 5:51 PM
Location: South Chester Road
Synopsis: Public Safety and Swarthmore Police responded to the report of an illegally parked vehicle at a college owned property. The matter was resolved.
Status: Closed
Institutional Vandalism
Date: Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Time: 10:03 AM
Location: Crum Woods
Synopsis: Public Safety Officers responded to a report of vandalism in the Crum Woods. An ethnic slur had been carved on a tree near the creek. The carving was permanently covered, the Bias Response Team and Swarthmore Police were advised of this incident. Matter under investigation.
Status: Investigation
Criminal Mischief
Date: Friday, December 2, 2016
Time: 2:00 PM
Location: Bond Memorial-Academic
Synopsis: Public Safety received a report of a forcible entry to a room within Bond Hall. The matter is under investigation.
Status: Investigation
Investigation
Date: Friday, December 2, 2016
Time: 3:16 PM
Location: Lang Music Building
Synopsis: Public Safety received a report that the automatic doors have been knocked off track within Lang Music Building. Matter under investigation.
Status: Investigation
Investigation
Date: Friday, December 2, 2016
Time: 3:22 PM
Location: Residence Hall on Campus
Synopsis: Public Safety received information that a resident student was selling illegal substances on campus. Matter is under investigation.
Status: Investigation
Contained Substance – Opium, Cocaine Possession
Date: Friday, December 2, 2016
Time: 7:45 PM
Location: Residence Hall on Campus
Synopsis: Public Safety and members of the Deans’ Office responded to a report of illegal drug activity within a residence hall. Subsequently, a health and safety check was conducted and several items were confiscated. Refer to DPS Incident #1607050. Matter under investigation.
Status: Dean’s referral
Accident
Date: Friday, December 2, 2016
Time: 10:05 PM
Location: Off Campus Location
Synopsis: Public Safety received a report about a vehicle accident off campus involving a college owned van. There were no injuries.
Status: Closed
Dating Violence
Date: Saturday, December 3, 2016
Time: 8:19 AM
Location: Residence Hall on Campus
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the report of a disturbance within a residence hall. Swarthmore students were identified and located. There were no injuries. Matter referred to the Deans’ office.
Status: Dean’s referral
Theft/Interior/Buildings
Date: Sunday, December 4, 2016
Time: 1:15 AM
Location: Olde Club – Sharples 2
Synopsis: Public Safety receive a report about the theft of a purse and wallet from the interior of Olde Club. The matter is under investigation.
Status: Investigation
Theft/Interior/Buildings
Date: Sunday, December 4, 2016
Time: 1:15 AM
Location: Olde Club – Sharples 2
Synopsis: Public Safety received a report about the theft of a coat from the interior of Olde Club. The value of the coat is $260.00. The matter is under investigation.
Status: Investigation
Theft/Interior/Buildings
Date: Sunday, December 4, 2016
Time: 12:15 AM
Location: Olde Club – Sharples 2
Synopsis: Public Safety received a report about the theft of a coat from the interior of Olde Club. The value of the coat is $180.00. The matter is under investigation.
Status: Investigation
Purchase, Consumption, Possession, Transportation, Liquor, Malt Brew
Date: Sunday, December 4, 2016
Time: 2:12 AM
Location: Wharton Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety, Swarthmore Police and Ambulance responded to Wharton Hall for the report of an ill Swarthmore student. It was determined that the student was intoxicated and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The student will be cited for underage drinking.
Status: Cleared/Arrest