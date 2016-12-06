Cocaine on Campus and The Olde Club Jacket Bandit (Swatter, Nov. 29 – Dec. 4)

Investigation

Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Time: 7:54 AM

Location: Benjamin West House

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report that a vehicle parked within Bond Lot had been broken into. The matter is under investigation.

Status: Investigation

Theft/Exterior

Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Time: 9:59 AM

Location: Phi Psi Fraternity House

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report that letters are missing from the signs of Delta Upsilon and Phi Psi Fraternity Houses. The matter in under investigation.

Status: Investigation

Public Safety Assistance

Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Time: 5:51 PM

Location: South Chester Road

Synopsis: Public Safety and Swarthmore Police responded to the report of an illegally parked vehicle at a college owned property. The matter was resolved.

Status: Closed

Institutional Vandalism

Date: Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Time: 10:03 AM

Location: Crum Woods

Synopsis: Public Safety Officers responded to a report of vandalism in the Crum Woods. An ethnic slur had been carved on a tree near the creek. The carving was permanently covered, the Bias Response Team and Swarthmore Police were advised of this incident. Matter under investigation.

Status: Investigation

Criminal Mischief

Date: Friday, December 2, 2016

Time: 2:00 PM

Location: Bond Memorial-Academic

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report of a forcible entry to a room within Bond Hall. The matter is under investigation.

Status: Investigation

Investigation

Date: Friday, December 2, 2016

Time: 3:16 PM

Location: Lang Music Building

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report that the automatic doors have been knocked off track within Lang Music Building. Matter under investigation.

Status: Investigation

Investigation

Date: Friday, December 2, 2016

Time: 3:22 PM

Location: Residence Hall on Campus

Synopsis: Public Safety received information that a resident student was selling illegal substances on campus. Matter is under investigation.

Status: Investigation

Contained Substance – Opium, Cocaine Possession

Date: Friday, December 2, 2016

Time: 7:45 PM

Location: Residence Hall on Campus

Synopsis: Public Safety and members of the Deans’ Office responded to a report of illegal drug activity within a residence hall. Subsequently, a health and safety check was conducted and several items were confiscated. Refer to DPS Incident #1607050. Matter under investigation.

Status: Dean’s referral

Accident

Date: Friday, December 2, 2016

Time: 10:05 PM

Location: Off Campus Location

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report about a vehicle accident off campus involving a college owned van. There were no injuries.

Status: Closed

Dating Violence

Date: Saturday, December 3, 2016

Time: 8:19 AM

Location: Residence Hall on Campus

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the report of a disturbance within a residence hall. Swarthmore students were identified and located. There were no injuries. Matter referred to the Deans’ office.

Status: Dean’s referral

Theft/Interior/Buildings

Date: Sunday, December 4, 2016

Time: 1:15 AM

Location: Olde Club – Sharples 2

Synopsis: Public Safety receive a report about the theft of a purse and wallet from the interior of Olde Club. The matter is under investigation.

Status: Investigation

Theft/Interior/Buildings

Date: Sunday, December 4, 2016

Time: 1:15 AM

Location: Olde Club – Sharples 2

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report about the theft of a coat from the interior of Olde Club. The value of the coat is $260.00. The matter is under investigation.

Status: Investigation

Theft/Interior/Buildings

Date: Sunday, December 4, 2016

Time: 12:15 AM

Location: Olde Club – Sharples 2

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report about the theft of a coat from the interior of Olde Club. The value of the coat is $180.00. The matter is under investigation.

Status: Investigation

Purchase, Consumption, Possession, Transportation, Liquor, Malt Brew

Date: Sunday, December 4, 2016

Time: 2:12 AM

Location: Wharton Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety, Swarthmore Police and Ambulance responded to Wharton Hall for the report of an ill Swarthmore student. It was determined that the student was intoxicated and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The student will be cited for underage drinking.

Status: Cleared/Arrest