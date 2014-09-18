Photo Essay: “Caged” by Natasha Chak ’18

Natasha Chak is a first year student from Hong Kong. Three years ago she explored the housing problem in her home city. In her own words: “Inadequate housing such as the cages or bunk beds in old buildings are the results of poorly planned government housing policies. Hong Kong also has one of the world’s highest GINI coefficient and the essay creates a contrast with the prosperity that people usually associate Hong Kong with.”

Powered by Cincopa Video Hosting.



